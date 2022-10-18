Last Updated:

PM Modi Chairs Key BJP CEC Meet Ahead Of Himachal Polls, Candidates Likely To Be Finalised

The BJP on Tuesday held a crucial CEC, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president JP Nadda, and senior Union Ministers in New Delhi.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
BJP

Image: ANI


The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, October 18, held a crucial Central Election Committee (CEC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president JP Nadda, and Union Ministers at the party's headquarters in Delhi. Ahead of the meeting, PM Modi was received by Nadda outside the headquarters.

The newly reconstituted CEC of the saffron party met for the first time this evening to finalise the party's candidates for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls scheduled for November 12.

The party had recently brought in several new faces in the CEC, whose members include the Prime Minister and other senior BJP leaders, while a few others were dropped. As per official sources, the saffron party's top brass is likely to finalise the names for most of the seats in the meeting.

The Himachal Pradesh assembly has 68 seats. The BJP is in power in the state and has been working overtime to break the trend of the incumbent party losing the election.

Some members of the BJP's reconstituted CEC are new entrants, such as B S Yediyurappa, Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Sarbananda Sonowal, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Om Mathur, party's OBC Morcha president K Laxman, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Satyanarayan Jatiya and Sudha Yadav.

Himachal Pradesh assembly polls 

The Election Commission on Friday, October 14,  announced the schedule for assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. The polls in Himachal Pradesh will take place in a single phase on November 12, EC chief Rajeev Kumar said. The results will be announced on December 8. The term of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will end on January 8, 2023. The Commission had recently visited the state to take stock of poll preparedness. 

Himachal Pradesh Assembly schedule

  • Last date for filing nominations: October 25
  • Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 27
  • Date of poll: November 12
  • Date of counting: December 8
First Published:
