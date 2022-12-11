PM Modi Chairs Key Meeting On Gujarat Cabinet; Half-dozen Ministers To Be Replaced

In a big development ahead of the oath ceremony of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel as the Gujarat Chief Minister, Republic has learned that a key meeting on the Gujarat cabinet was held at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) in Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, CM-designate Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil went to Delhi on Saturday and met with PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to sources, in the late-night meeting at 7 LKM on Saturday, it was decided that some ministers in Gujarat would be replaced.

At least half a dozen ministers will be replaced, as per sources. They further added that young faces could be inducted into Bhupendra Patel's new cabinet. It is pertinent to mention that before the Gujarat elections, PM Modi held a review meeting of state ministers where he reviewed their performances.

Notably, Patel will take oath on December 12, BJP state president CR Paatil confirmed after the party's landslide victory in the 2022 assembly elections winning 156 of the 182 seats. The oath-taking ceremony will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bhupendra Patel to continue as Gujarat CM

On Saturday, Patel was re-elected as the legislative party leader in a meeting of the BJP MLAs, meaning that he will continue as the Gujarat Chief Minister for a second straight term.

Interacting with media personnel after being elected as the leader of the BJP's legislative party leader, Patel said that he would perform his duty as the CM of Gujarat and will not break the faith that the people of Gujarat and PM Modi have in him.

In the results declared on Thursday, Patel retained the Ghatlodia seat, which is a part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union minister Amit Shah, with a margin of 1,92,263 votes. Patel got 2,13,530 votes while his opponent Amee Yajnik (Congress) got only 21,267 votes.