PM Modi Chairs Meeting With BJP Leaders Ahead Of Govt Formation In Uttarakhand, UP & Goa

In the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states, BJP won in Uttrakhand, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur while AAP won in Punjab.

Kamal Joshi
PM Modi

A crucial meeting took place at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Sunday concerning the formation of governments in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa. The meeting had in attendance top BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh also attended the meeting.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states, BJP won in these three states and Manipur, while Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party emerged victorious in Punjab.

Earlier in the day, BJP's central observers for Manipur, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju announced that N Biren Singh will remain the state's Chief Minister for the second consecutive term.

Uttarakhand BJP legislative party meeting on Monday

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, the BJP MLAs will meet in Dehradun on Monday to finalise the next CM of the hill state where the party has triumphed to power for a historic second successive term. While the party fared well in the elections, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost his assembly seat. The saffron party won 47 seats in the 70 member assembly, while Congress was restricted to 19 seats.

Uttarakhand party chief Madan Kaushik, who was also presented at the meeting said that BJP legislative party will meet Monday evening after the MLAs have taken the oath as members of the state assembly. The party has deputed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the observer for government formation in the state.

In Uttar Pradesh and Goa, it is almost sure that the BJP will repeat Yogi Adityanath and Pramod Sawant as chief ministers, however, it has to decide the structure of the cabinet in these states.

Meanwhile, in UP, BJP has to take a call on the appointment of deputy chief minister as Keshav Prasad Maurya, who held the position in the previous BJP government, lost his assembly seat.

It is likely that BJP will complete the government formation process in UP, Uttarakhand and Goa by end of next week.

