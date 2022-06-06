'PM Modi Changed Political Culture Of India': JP Nadda Lauds 8 Years Of BJP Regime

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday addressed Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. Claiming it as a great opportunity, Nadda expressed his pleasure in availing an opportunity to interact with academia and intellectuals.

JP Nadda hails 8 years of PM Modi's regime

While addressing the event, Nadda stated that the country has gone through a very transformative stage in the last 8 years. He claimed that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into power in 2014, there was a situation of policy paralysis across the country. India was considered as one of the most corrupt states, but now, under the PM Modi-led BJP government, the nation's political culture has immensely changed, he added.

"In 2014, when PM Modi took over the reins of the country, there was a situation of policy paralysis. India was considered to be one of the most corrupt states, leaders were going to jail. Every day there was one scam or the other coming out and the Indian polity had lost its respect. The people at large formed an opinion that nothing can change-- things will go this way only, politicians and parties are like this only. But today after 8 years of the Modi government, we can proudly say 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai', 'Modi Hai Toh Parivartan Hai'," said JP Nadda.

Addressing intellectual meeting at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. https://t.co/zojdKpM9p9 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 6, 2022

Hailing the BJP government, Nadda stated that Prime Minister Modi has changed the political culture of the nation by demolishing dynasty politics, polarisation, corruption, appeasement, and vote-bank politics. This government represents all the sections of the society and provides citizens equal opportunities irrespective of caste, creed, religion, sex, gender, etc.

"When there is a talk about the journey of eight years, "It is a journey of development. It is a journey of change. It is a journey of change in the political culture of the country. Modi's government represents all the sections of society as the women, youths and farmers have been empowered. Under PM's regime, the villages, Dalits and tribals have been taken care of", he added.

Modi government represents all sections of society.



Under Modi government, the villages, dalits and tribals have been taken care of. The women, youths and farmers have been empowered.



- Shri @JPNadda pic.twitter.com/VRWo4FRY0I — BJP (@BJP4India) June 6, 2022

"Therefore, with confidence, I can say that a change has taken place with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabha Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas," said JP Nadda.

'40% of World's Total Digital Transactions contributed By India Alone

On Sunday, JP Nadda claimed that the BJP government introduced digital payments for everyone. From the vegetable vendors to grocery stores each and every person in the country has started taking digital payments, he said, adding that around 40% of the world's total online transactions are contributed by India alone. He made this remark as he inaugurated 2 newly constructed District Offices & laid the foundation stone of 6 District Offices of the Jharkhand State unit on Sunday evening.

"We brought digital payments to everyone. Vegetable vendors also take digital payments now. Of world's total online transactions, 40% is contributed by India alone," said JP Nadda.

(Image: Twitter-@BJP4India)