PM Modi Comes Down Hard On Dynastic Politics; Says 'time Is Up For Parivarvaadi Parties'

In a big attack on 'parivarvaad', Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres in Telangana on Saturday where he underlined that 'time is up' for parties practising dynastic politics. PM Modi addressed the cadres where he lauded the party workers and asserted that the BJP believed in 'Jan bhagidari'.

"Must understand time is up for parivaarvadi parties. Youth is rejecting this attitude of lack of democracy in those parties," PM said during the address, informed BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"What is true democracy? Sardar Patel was from Congress but we built his largest statue. We celebrated even those PMs who opposed us through the Prime Minister Museum. We believe in Jan bhagidari," he said, highlighting how it was unfortunate that some Opposition parties indulged in blind opposition. "People have rejected this negative cynical politics," said Prime Minister Modi, Republic has learned.

Republic has also learned that the Prime Minister highlighted India's growth in the world and how it was being acknowledged by various figures and data. "India is the largest fastest growing economy, Now we are reaching 200 crore vaccine doses. In the last 8 years, we have been a P2G2 government--Pro people, Proactive, and Good governance. From tushtikaran to Truptikaran (ensuring saturation of benefits to all beneficiaries)," he said.

PM Modi also lauded the cadres of BJP, especially those working in trying circumstances like West Bengal and Telangana. He said that it was remarkable that despite the times, they hadn’t ever given up their cause of Seva of Maa Bharti, sources reported.

PM Modi to addresss 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha'

On day 2 of the BJP's national executive meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address a public meeting at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. While the Telangana state gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalpa Sabha' will help PM Modi to set a tone for the party's preparedness ahead of the polls.

In addition to that, the public meeting will also symbolise the BJP's direct agitation against the “autocratic, corrupt and dynastic” rule of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state, asserted Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman.

While preparations are in full swing ahead of PM Modi's address, more than 35,000 people are expected to be present at the rally. Notably, PM Modi is also slated to address party leaders on Sunday at the national executive committee meeting where he is expected to draw a roadmap ahead of the Assembly elections in major states including Telangana and Gujarat.