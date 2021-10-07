PM Modi Completes 20 Years In Public Office, Amit Shah And Other Leaders Post Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed the landmark of 20 years as an elected representative on Thursday. The Prime Minister is serving his second term as the leader of the Government of India and his fellow Union Ministers congratulated him on the completion of the milestone. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while congratulating the Prime Minister on the occasion that PM Modi has dedicated the 20 years of his life to the welfare of the poor.

He tweeted, 'I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 20 years of public service as Head of state and Central governments. In 20 years of dedication towards welfare for the poor, he achieved the impossible through his strong will.'

Other prominent leaders like Union Defence Minister Rajanath Singh lauded PM Modi for his 20 remarkable years of public service. He tweeted, 'Hearty congratulation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 20 years in public life while holding a constitutional post. He has dedicated the unblemished 20 years being devoted to public welfare. His popularity has been increasing continuously and may continue to grow.'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted his wishes and said, 'PM Narendra Modi Ji completes 20 glorious years of governance today. His leadership from Gujarat to Delhi stands on the solid ground of a transformative agenda for India.'

100 साल के इस सबसे बड़े संकट का मुकाबला हम जितनी बहादुरी से कर रहे हैं, उसे दुनिया देख रही है।



कोरोना से लड़ाई के लिए इतने कम समय में भारत ने जो सुविधाएं तैयार कीं, वो हमारे देश के सामर्थ्य को दिखाता है- पीएम @narendramodi — BJP (@BJP4India) October 7, 2021

PM Modi's career

PM Modi was sworn in for his second term in May 2019 after serving as the Prime Minister of India from 2014 to 2019. He is the first Prime Minister to be born after Independence. He has also been the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014. PM Modi said in a statement that he never imagined that he would become the Prime Minister of India.

He said, "On this day, 20 years ago, I got a new responsibility to serve the public. My journey of serving the people, living among the people was going on for many decades ago. But 20 years ago, I got a new responsibility as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. As the head of the government, first as Chief Minister and then Prime Minister of the country. I had never imagined that I could reach the post of PM."