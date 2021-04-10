PM Modi Condemns Cooch Behar Killings; Lashes Out At TMC For ‘inciting Violence’

Amid phase four of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a mega rally in Siliguri. After the murder of a BJP worker in Cooch Behar earlier in the day, PM Modi urged the Election Commission to take strict action against the perpetrators.

PM Modi said, "What happened in Cooch Behar is very saddening. My sympathies are with the families of those who died, I condole their demise. Didi and her goons are perturbed, seeing the people's support for BJP. She has stooped to this level as she can see her chair slipping away. Didi and TMC will not be allowed to run Bengal. I request Election Commission to take strict action against the accused of the incident in Cooch Behar."

"Didi, this violence, tactics of instigating people to attack the Security Forces, the tactics of obstructing the polling process will not protect you. This violence can't protect you from the 10 years of your ill-governance," he added.

The Prime Minister further said, "It's time to change the kind of political environment, that has been created in Bengal for the past several decades. 'Tolabaaj mukt' Bengal will be formed now. 'Syndicate mukt' Bengal will be formed now. 'Cut money mukt' Bengal will be formed now."

While referring to a leaked video of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi said, "The thinking of Didi and TMC leaders is coming out in the open. A video is going viral on social media where a leader close to Didi can be seen insulting members of the SC community. She had said that the SC community in Bengal acts like beggars. Didi, such arrogance! Such thinking!"

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has adjourned the poll in the Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar on Saturday after a BJP worker was murdered in the area. The poll body said, "Commission hereby orders adjourning the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on interim report from Special Observers. Detailed reports are sought from them and CEO by 5 pm today."

West Bengal Assembly Election

As phase four of the West Bengal Elections begin, some of the key constituencies are Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, and nine in Cooch Behar.

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, and, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent. Apart from phase four which started today, Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.