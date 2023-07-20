Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 20, expressed his condemnation of the viral horrific video of two women being paraded naked by an armed mob in the hilly areas of Manipur. Speaking about the incident ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Modi said that he is extremely shocked and angered over the video that surfaced from the northeast state and appealed to all the chief ministers to enforce strict law and order situation in their respective states so that such incidents can not be repeated ever.

Addressing the media, the Prime Minister said, “Today, as I stand before you, next to this temple of democracy, my heart is filled with anguish and anger. The incident that has come before us from Manipur is one that any cultured and educated society would feel ashamed of. Who are these culprits, who are these sinners, how many are they, who are they -- this is a different question. But the humiliation is for the entire nation. 140 crore citizens are feeling ashamed because of it."

"I appeal to all Chief Ministers to strenghthen the law and order situation in their states, especially for the security of our mothers and sisters. Stringent steps and action should be taken against the culprits, whether the incident is of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur. Rise above politics and division, uphold law and order and respect the dignity of women," he said, adding, "I want to assure citizens, no culptit will be spared. The full force of the law will be applied. What has happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Manipur Chief Minister to take strict action against the culprits and inquire about the incident where women were paraded naked.

First arrest made, informs Manipur CM

Responding to the incident following massive criticism and outrage across the country, Manipur Chief Minister informed that the first arrest has been made in the matter and strict action will be taken against the all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. “Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society,” he added.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, “My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning.”

Centre issues social media advisory

The government has issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, instructing them not to share the viral video of the two Manipuri women being paraded nude. It is imperative for social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation, government sources said.