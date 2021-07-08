PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh

Saddened upon the demise of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle to express his condolences. Veteran Congress leader Singh breathed his last today at the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla in the early hours of Thursday. Senior Medical Superintendent, Dr Janak Raj confirmed the news.

Health condition of former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh deteriorated

Singh's health problems came to the fore on April 12 when he tested positive for the novel coronavirus after which he was shifted to a hospital in Chandigarh. While Singh was discharged on April 30 after getting cured, he was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla within a few hours owing to cardiac and breathing issues.

Hospitalized since then, he tested positive for COVID-19 again on June 11. After suffering from a heart attack on Monday, the senior Congress leader was taken to the Critical Care Unit. A day earlier, he was put on a ventilator under the supervision of the doctors of the cardiology department.

.According to the doctors, he had recovered from COVID-19 but had certain post-COVID issues. Adding to that due to his existing health conditions the symptoms worsened. He was being constantly monitored by the doctor's team, however, his condition deteriorated two days back and at around 4 am when he breathed his last, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, his mortal remains have been brought to his residence in Shimla.

"Shri Virbhadra Singh Ji had a long political career, with rich administrative and legislative experience. He played a pivotal role in Himachal Pradesh and served the people of the state. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti", tweeted PM Modi.

Many other eminent politicians condoled Virbhadra's demise including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

देवभूमि हिमाचल के 6 बार मुख्यमंत्री रहे हिमाचल के वरिष्ठ नेता आदरणीय वीरभद्र सिंह जी के निधन पर मुख्यमंत्री श्री जयराम ठाकुर जी ने गहरा शोक प्रकट किया।

मुख्यमंत्री जी ने कहा कि :-



वीरभद्र जी के निधन का समाचार हम सबके लिए बेहद दुःख देने वाला है। pic.twitter.com/mRxtQemvaI — CMO HIMACHAL (@CMOFFICEHP) July 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday decided to observe a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, an official spokesperson said.

There will be no official entertainment during the mourning period of July 8-10, the official said.

Virbhadra Singh's political career

The longest-serving and fourth Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadra Singh retained the position of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister from 2012 to 2017 before being replaced by the current Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The nine-time MLA and five-time member of Parliament, Singh served as the chief minister for 6 terms.

(Source: ANI)