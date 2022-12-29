PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Stampede At TDP Rally Where 8 Died

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the fatal stampede incident during Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Chandrababu Naidu's rally in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore wherein 8 people lost their lives and many were injured in the tragedy.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy that took place in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Wish speedy recovery of injured," PM Modi said according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Expressing his condolences, PM Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the family members of the deceased. In addition, the injured would be given Rs 50,000 as ex gratia, PM Modi said, according to the PMO.

Blame game on Nellore stampede

The tragic incident took place during TDP's 'Idem Karma Mana Rashtraniki' campaign against the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Nellore. Following the incident, a blame game started in Andhra Pradesh when both--YSRCP and TDP started accusing each other of mismanagement.

Speaking to Republic on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Minister Dr Seediri Appalaraju said, "8 people lost lives. N Chandrababu Naidu did not take any kind of precautions at the rally. This is his madness and publicity stunt... Most of the time, he wants to create a false image people have crowded (his rally). Here also to create a false image, the meeting was held on a small and narrow road. Because of this, I think that's why the stampede happened and people died."

Countering YSRCP, TDP held the state government responsible for the incident. TDP MLC G Deepak Reddy while speaking to Republic Media Network claimed that no adequate police force was provided despite the government knowing that a huge number of people were joining the rally.

"The government should be ashamed of itself. Knowing that a huge crowd is coming they haven't given enough police force. When such crowds are coming, it is the responsibility to have some degree of seriousness. I think the government should be ashamed and take responsibility for the disaster," Reddy said.