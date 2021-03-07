PM Modi Confident Of BJP's Win In WB, Avers 'Lok Sabha Mein TMC Half, Iss Baar Puri Saaf'

PM Modi on March 7, Sunday, while addressing a poll rally in Brigade Parade Ground, Kolkata, launched a blistering attack at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party the Trinamool Congress and said, "Lok sabha main TMC half, iss baar puri saaf."

This rally, which is touted by the Bharatiya Janata Party as one of the biggest rallies witnessed to date, saw PM Modi questioning Banerjee on a number of points, and affirming that the saffron party indeed was the best choice for the people of the state. He said, "We will bring asol poribortan where all progress but nobody is appeased, infiltration is stopped."

"Didi, why are you angry at me?"

Touching upon the previous few speeches of the CM, PM Modi said, "In anger, what names you call me, Didi? Sometimes I am being called Ravana, Sometimes demon, or sometimes goon. Didi, why so angry?"

The PM also took the opportunity to bring up the "bahari" tag given by Banerjee to the party. Talking about the tag, he requested Banerjee to ask the Congress party about its founder, and where he belonged to. He went forward and asked Banerjee to questioned where Marx, Lenin and Mao that the Congress party once so religiously followed, belonged to. "Were they from India?" he added.

Outlining that TMC has its roots embedded in Congress, PM Modi stated that it is only the BJP that has a Bengali as one of the founding members. "BJP is the brainchild of the son of West Bengal, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee," he added.

"Scooty to fall in Nandigram"

Taking a dig at the scooter rally that Banerjee held last week to protest against the rising fuel prices, PM Modi said, "Your scooty, on its way to Bhawanipur, moved towards Nandigram. We did not want anybody to get hurt, but then, if you wanted your scooty to fall in Nandigram, there was little that we could have done".

Meanwhile, Benerjee held a "padyatra" in Siliguri today to protest against the rising fuel prices, at the culmination of which she also addressed the crowd. In her address, she challenged Modi for a one-to-one debate. "Khela hobe! We are ready to play. I am ready to play one-on-one," she said.

