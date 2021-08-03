PM Modi Congratulated In BJP Parliamentary Meeting Over OBC, EWS Reservation Announcement

On Tuesday, August 3, during the BJP Parliamentary meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was lauded for giving 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates and 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWC) in the All India Quota (AIQ) scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses. This decision was announced on July 29 and will be implemented from the current academic year.

PM Modi on OBC reservation

Following the Union government's decision on OBC and EWC reservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted, “Our Government has taken a landmark decision for providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section in the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses from the current academic year".

He added, “This will immensely help thousands of our youth every year get better opportunities and create a new paradigm of social justice in our country".

Earlier on July 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed the concerned Union Ministries to facilitate an effective solution to this long pending issue. The meeting was attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and relevant secretaries.

Reservation in medical education

According to the statement issued by the ministry of health and family welfare, the decision would benefit 1,500 OBC students in Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and 2,500 OBC students in postgraduation annually and around 550 EWS students in MBBS and around 1000 EWS students in postgraduation.

The ministers and lawmakers had informed the PM that as per the provisions of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET), the state government colleges and private medical and dental colleges are required to give 15% of the total number of seats in diploma and undergraduate courses and 50% in postgraduate courses against the all India quota and these can be availed by students from across the country.

BJP to benefit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to gain benefits from the decision as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat are the states where the OBC communities wield considerable influence. Earlier on July 28, a group of OBC MPs and ministers had met PM Modi to push for allowing admissions from the All India Quota.

(Image credit: PTI)