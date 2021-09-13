PM Modi Congratulates Bhupendra Patel For Becoming New Chief Minister Of Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Bhupendra Patel for his appointment as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat. Wishing him on the new post, the PM praised Patel for his ‘exemplary work’ and said that the new state CM will help Gujarat grow further. Bhupendra Patel, Member of Legislative Assembly from Gujarat's Ghatlodia constituency, took oath as the new CM of Gujarat on Monday.

Congratulating the new CM of the state, PM Modi tweeted, “Congratulations to Bhupendra Bhai on taking oath as CM of Gujarat. I have known him for years and have seen his exemplary work, be it in the BJP Organisation or in civic administration and community service. He will certainly enrich Gujarat’s growth trajectory.”

The PM also wished well to the outgoing CM Vijay Rupani. “During his five years as CM, Vijay Rupani Ji has undertaken many people-friendly measures. He worked tirelessly for all sections of society. I am certain he will continue to contribute to public service in the times to come,” PM Modi tweeted. Rupani tendered his resignation from the top post on Saturday, a year ahead of the assembly election in Gujarat, without stating any specific reason.

Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM

First-time BJP MLA Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat replacing Vijay Rupani on Monday. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. On this occasion, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar were present. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his other Cabinet colleagues Mansukh Mandaviya, Darshana Jardosh and Parshottam Rupala also attended the ceremony.

Rupani's departure a year ahead of polls

Addressing a press briefing, Rupani remarked, "I thank BJP for giving me important responsibility as Chief Minister. I kept getting the guidance of PM Modi Ji. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for the opportunity I got in the development journey of Gujarat". Earlier, the incoming Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met outgoing CM Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar. Visuals of both the leaders smiling and in deep discussion emerged ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.

Image: PTI/ REPUBLICTV