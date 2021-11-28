PM Modi Congratulates BJP Workers In Tripura After Thumping Victory In Civic Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated BJP workers in Tripura after the saffron party won 329 seats in the municipal elections. He also praised Chief Minister Biplab Deb and said that Tripura has been at forefront of many initiatives.

"I would like to applaud the @BJP4Tripura Karyakartas who worked tirelessly on the ground and served people. Under the leadership of Shri Biplab Deb Ji, the State Government has been at the forefront of many initiatives, which the people have duly blessed," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

I would like to applaud the @BJP4Tripura Karyakartas who worked tirelessly on the ground and served people. Under the leadership of Shri Biplab Deb Ji, the State Government has been at the forefront of many initiatives, which the people have duly blessed. @BjpBiplab — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2021

Reacting to PM Modi's tweet, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said today's referendum reflects people's trust in your god governance. "I assure you, we will work hard to ensure that your affection & developmental policies reach to every single individual of the state," he said.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah also congratulated BJP karyakartas after the massive victory. "I assure the people of Tripura that the BJP under the guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji will continue to work towards the welfare of the state," he said.

Congratulations to our hardworking karyakartas of @BJP4Tripura, CM Shri @BjpBiplab Ji and Shri @DrManikSaha2 Ji for such a huge victory.



I assure the people of Tripura that the BJP under the guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji will continue to work towards the welfare of the state. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 28, 2021

BJP wins 329 seats in Tripura civic polls 2021

The saffron party secured a massive victory in Tripura bagging 329 of 334 seats in civic body polls. For the first time, Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) is Opposition less. BJP has won all 51 seats in AMC. Apart from BJP winning 329 seats, the left front has won three seats, TMC and Tipra Motha Party have won one each.

Tripura civic polls 2021 results

Dharamnagar (24 seats): All won by BJP

Panisagar (13 seats): 12 BJP, 1 CPI (M)

Kailashahar (17 seats): 16 BJP, 1 CPI (M)

Kumarghat (15 seats): All won by BJP

Ambassa (15 seats): 12 BJP, 1 TMC, 1 CPI(M), 1 by independent

Khowai (8 seats): All won by BJP

Teliamura (15 seats): All won by BJP

Jinaria (1 seat): Won by BJP

Mehaghar (11 seats): All won by BJP

Sonamura (13 seats): All won by BJP

Amarpur (13 seats): All won by BJP

Sabroom (9 seats): All won by BJP

Belonia (17 seats): All won by BJP

AMC (51 seats): All won by BJP

Seats BJP won uncontested

Udaipur- 15 seats

Shantibazar- 15 seats

Mohanpur- 15 seats

Ranirbazar- 13 seats

Kamalpur- 11 seats

Bishalgarh- 15 seats

BJP had fielded candidates in all seats whereas its candidates win in 112 places uncontested. Notably, this was the first municipal power after BJp came to power in the state in 2018.