PM Modi Congratulates Charanjit Singh Channi As He Takes Oath As 16th CM Of Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi after he was sworn in as the new Punjab Chief Minister. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi extended his greetings and stated that he will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of the state. Channi was elected as the Chief Minister of Punjab on Saturday after months of high-octane political drama within the Congress party in the state.

Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji on being sworn-in as Punjab’s Chief Minister. Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2021

Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab CM

After months of turbulent political developments in Punjab, the Congress picked Charanjit Singh Channi as the state's 16th Chief Minister. The oath-taking ceremony was held in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh on Monday. Channi - Punjab's first Dalit CM is a 3-time MLA is a Dalit leader from Ramdasia Sikh community and close aide of Navjot Singh Sidhu. Apart from Channi, two Deputy CMs - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (A Jat Sikh) and Brahm Mohindra (a Hindu) too took oath. Top Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Harish Rawat were present at the ceremony but outgoing CM Capt Amarinder Singh was absent.

Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab CM at Raj Bhawan pic.twitter.com/W68LmKIl70 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

Amarinder Singh resigns as Chief Minister of Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi's was picked by the Congress party after Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation on Saturday. Apart from the ongoing tussle between Singh and Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh was snubbed from the CLP meeting that was called without his knowledge. Therefore, Singh tendered his resignation along with his council of ministers. The former Punjab Chief Minister also spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi regarding his decision.

"I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust," he had remarked

Singh criticised Sidhu and described him as an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pakistan voice. In addition, he also added that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. Vowing to remain in politics, Singh said, "I will consult my friends in politics and come up with a decision soon". While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's opposition.