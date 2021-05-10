Last Updated:

PM Modi Congratulates Himanta Biswa Sarma On Taking Oath As 15th CM Of Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma after he was sworn in as the 15th Assam Chief Minister and expressed confidence in his team.

PM Modi

Image: PTI/ANI


Soon after Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, took oath as the state's 15th Chief Minister of Assam along with 12 other cabinet ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sarma and expressed confidence in the new team. The PM also appreciated former CM Sarbananda Sonowal for his contributions to the state. 

The Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to Himanta Biswa Sarma and the other ministers. I am confident that they will add momentum to the development of Assam and fulfil the dreams of the people in the state."

PM Modi also appreciated the outgoing CM and said, "My valued colleague Sarbananda Sonowal Ji was at the helm of a pro-people and pro-development administration over the last five years. His contribution towards Assam’s progress and strengthening the party in the state is immense."

Sonowal proposed Sarma's name for CM

On Sunday, Sonowal submitted his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi and proposed Himanta Biswa Sarma as the next Chief Minister, backed by BJP State president Ranjeet Kumar Dass. Later, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that Sarma had been elected as the legislative party chief and the next CM of the state at a legislative meeting in Guwahati. On Saturday, both Sonowal and Sarma met BJP national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the leadership issue of the next government.

In this election,  Himanta led the BJP to victory. The saffron party won 60 seats while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL got 6 seats, while Congress failed miserably, winning 29 seats while its Mahajot alliance partners won - AIUDF (16), BPF (4), and CPM (1).

