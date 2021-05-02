PM Modi Congratulates Mamata On WB Win Post Acrimonious Campaign; Assures Cooperation

In a departure from the acrimony seen during the West Bengal election campaign, PM Modi congratulated WB CM Mamata Banerjee for TMC's victory in the state. He assured all possible support to the state government to fulfill the aspirations of the people and to overcome the COVID-19 crisis. Thanking the people of the state for their increased support to BJP, he noted, "From a negligible presence earlier, BJP’s presence has significantly increased. BJP will keep serving the people. I applaud each and every Karyakarta for their spirited effort in the polls." On this occasion, he also lauded DMK and LDF for winning the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively.

Mamata Banerjee loses in Nandigram

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee conceded defeat in Nandigram. She emphasised, "Don't worry about Nandigram, I struggled for Nandigram because I fought a movement. It's ok. Let the Nandigram people give whatever verdict they want, I accept that. I don't mind. We won more than 221 seats and BJP has lost the election".

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari edged her by a margin of 1736 votes in a heavyweight contest that more than lived up to the billing. Thanking the people for making TMC victorious, Banerjee mentioned that the oath ceremony will be low-key owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Moreover, she reiterated her appeal against victory processions.

WB Assembly election

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats were up for grabs and people were able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP sought to oust TMC and aimed at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it tied with the Left and the ISF to form the Sanjukta Morcha.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent, 82.49 per cent, 79.11 per cent, 76.90 per cent and 78.32 per cent respectively. According to the Election Commission of India trends as of 8 pm, TMC is leading in 170 seats whereas it has won 43 seats. On the other hand, BJP is ahead in 68 constituencies while 9 of its candidates have won.