PM Modi Congratulates New Maharashtra Cabinet; 'great Team To Deliver Good Governance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new Maharashtra cabinet after eighteen MLAs were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers of CM Eknath Shinde in the first phase of the state cabinet expansion at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a great team has been elected to deliver good governance.

Congratulating newly elected ministers in Maharashtra Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Congratulations to all those who took oath as Ministers in the Maharashtra Government today. This team is a great blend of administrative experience with a passion to deliver good governance. My best wishes to them for serving the people of the state.”

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office and secrecy to eighteen MLAs at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Notably, the nine MLAs from the BJP who were inducted into the Council of Ministers are Girish Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Vijaykumar Gavit, Suresh Khade, Atul Save, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and Ravindra Chavan.

The Cabinet expansion comes over 40 days after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in after a rebellion led by the former toppled the Udhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi-government in Maharashtra.

Atul Save and Mangal Lodha to serve as Ministers for the first time

Excluding Atul Save and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, all others have served as Ministers in the past. While Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil, Mungantiwar, Khade and Chavan served as Ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government from 2014 to 2019, Vikhe Patil and Gavit were Ministers when Congress-NCP was in power. On the other hand, Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumre, Gulabrao Patil, Dadaji Bhuse, Sambhuraje Desai, Sanjay Rathod and Sanjay Shirsat of the Eknath Shinde camp may also get a Cabinet berth. Except for Shirsat, the rest of them were a part of the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Cabinet.

Sanjay Rathod's possible inclusion in the Maharashtra Cabinet comes even as BJP was at the forefront in demanding his ouster and arrest barely a year ago. After coming under the scanner for his alleged role in the suicide of social media star Pooja Chavan, Rathod resigned as a Minister on February 28, 2021. Speaking to the media in July, Shinde revealed that the police had given a clean chit to Rathod.

Here are the MLAs who might be inducted in Maharashtra Cabinet:

BJP

Sudhir Mungantiwar- Ballarpur MLA & former Minister for Finance, Planning & Forest Girish Mahajan- Jamner MLA & former Minister for Water Resources & Medical Education Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil- Shirdi MLA, ex-Leader of Opposition and former Minister Chandrakant Patil- Maharashtra BJP chief, Kothrud MLA & former Revenue and PWD Minister Suresh Khade- Miraj MLA and former Minister for Social Justice Atul Save- Aurangabad East MLA and former Minister of State Vijaykumar Gavit- Nandurbar MLA and former Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha- Malabar Hill MLA and Mumbai BJP president Ravindra Chavan- Dombivali MLA and former Minister of State

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)