PM Modi Congratulates Nitish Kumar For Taking Oath As Bihar CM, Assures Centre's Support

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated JD(U) president Nitish Kumar for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 7th time. He also extended his best wishes to all the other Ministers who are a part of the new Nitish Cabinet. Maintaining that the NDA allies will work together for the progress of the state, the PM assured all possible support from the Centre for Bihar's welfare.

Meanwhile, 4-time BJP MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary of the JD(U) took oath as Ministers. 4 other MLAs of BJP- Mangal Pandey, Amarendra Pratap Singh, Jivesh Kumar Mishra and Rampreet Paswan were also included in the Bihar Cabinet. The smaller allies too got representation with HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Kumar Suman and VIP founder Mukesh Sahani bagging ministerial berths.

Congratulations to @NitishKumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s CM. I also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. The NDA family will work together for the progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from the Centre for the welfare of Bihar. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2020

'Truth has won in Bihar'

Speaking on NDA's victory in Bihar at the BJP headquarters on November 11, PM Modi had stressed that the only mantra to win elections is 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. He opined that the Bihar verdict was the victory of developmental works executed in the state. Most importantly, he made it clear that the NDA alliance in Bihar will continue working under the leadership of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.

On the Bihar election results, the PM remarked, "Bihar is very special. If you ask me about the Bihar election results, I will say that the people's clear mandate indicates that there is only one secret to win elections- Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. This mantra has won. This is a victory of the developmental works in Bihar. Truth has won in Bihar. Trust has won in Bihar. The youth of Bihar has won. The poor and farmers of Bihar have won. This result shows the amount of trust that voters have in NDA."

Bihar polls

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners.

