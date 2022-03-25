PM Modi Congratulates Yogi On Taking Oath; Affirms 'UP Will Write New Chapter Of Progress'

As Yogi Adityanath took oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated him, expressing confidence that in next five years, the state will witness a lot more progress and development under the leadership of CM Yogi.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Hearty congratulations to Yogi Adityanath ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The development journey of the state has marked several important milestones in the last 5 years. I am sure that under your leadership, the state will write another new chapter of progress by fulfilling the aspirations of the people."

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर @myogiadityanath जी और उनके मंत्रिमंडल को हार्दिक बधाई। पिछले 5 वर्षों में राज्य की विकास यात्रा ने कई अहम पड़ाव तय किए हैं। मुझे विश्वास है कि आपके नेतृत्व में प्रदेश जन आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करते हुए प्रगति का एक और नया अध्याय लिखेगा। pic.twitter.com/b3hcLMQsMJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2022

Responding to PM Modi's greetings, CM Yogi Adityanath responded my tweeting, "Thank you so much for your well wishes respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji! Under your inspirational leadership, Uttar Pradesh is touching new heights of development. This journey of development will continue in the state."

Yogi Adityanath Takes Oath As UP CM

Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other political leaders. After Yogi Adityanath, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. The new UP government includes 52 ministers including two Deputy CMs, 16 Cabinet Ministers, 14 Ministers with Independent Charge and 20 Ministers of State.

BJP sweeps Uttar Pradesh election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. With this, it has become the first political party in the history of the state to return to power for a consecutive second tenure. The counting of votes to elect the 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh assembly concluded on March 10 and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath won from the Gorakhpur Assembly constituency by a huge margin of more than 1 lakh votes. While initial trends had already predicted a victory for the BJP, the party has now formed a government in the state with 255 seats after significant rise in the party's vote share to 41.29% in comparison to 39.67% in the 2017 assembly elections.