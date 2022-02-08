PM Modi Continues Onslaught, Highlights How Congress Historically Undermined Democracy

Discredit, Destabilise and Dismiss. These three words were used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to describe the functioning of the Indian National Congress' in 21st century India.

Following his unsparing attack in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi on Tuesday presented his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha and underlined the wrongs committed in more than 60-years of Congress rule in India and several instances where democracy was throttled.

From the record number of "President's rule" imposed across states, to the massacre of Sikhs, exodus of Kashmiri pandits, and how a simple instance of criticism against the Nehru-Gandhi family would land people in jail, here are some of PM Modi's sensational charges from today, and the history behind them.

Highest number of President rule under Indira Gandhi

What PM Modi said: "Which Prime Minister, which party is the one under whose regime 50 state governments were dismissed. I think every Indian knows the answer to these questions, and it is because of this that they are still facing the repercussions."

Reference to Indira Gandhi: Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi infamously has the highest number of "President's rule" impositions in her tenure. The Congress PM was in power from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 to October 1984. In her regime, the President’s rule was slapped for a whopping 50 times. 50 state governments were suspended and there was an imposition of direct rule of the Centre.

Majrooh Sultanpuri, Prof Dharampal jailed for criticising Nehru

What PM Modi said: "Majrooh Sultanpuri and Prof Dharampal were both jailed for criticising Nehru."

Reference to Sultanpuri's arrest in 1951: Acclaimed Indian poet and lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri was arrested in 1951 for writing and reciting a poem in which he likened Jawaharlal Nehru to Hitler at a labour rally. He spent one year in Bombay's Arthur Road Jail for this poem:

Reference to Professor Dharampal’s arrest in 1962: Indian thinker, Professor Dharampal faced a similar fate. The historian raised questions on India’s China policy by appealing in an open letter to all Members of Parliament, to consider forcing Jawaharlal Nehru to resign "on moral grounds" and own up to the "failures" which culminated in the Indo-China border debacles in 1962. He was arrested and imprisoned in Tihar Jail.

Congress betrayal of Goa

What PM Modi said: "Pandit Nehru was only concerned about his international image. For his vested interest, he ignored Goa and took no steps when Goans were shot at. The then PM had denied help to the Satyagrahis which led the state to be under foreign rule for 15 more years."

Reference to Nehru's August 15, 1955 speech at Red Fort: Discussing the Satyagraha in Goa in 1955, Nehru had said, "Let no one be under any illusion that we will take military action there. Goa does not have any force. The people inside want someone to create such a situation and make noise so that we will be forced to send the army. Those who are going ahead there can gladly go there. But remember this as well, those who call themselves Satyagrahis must remember the principles of Satyagraha."

(Image: Asianet)

Kishor Kumar banned from singing on radio during Emergency

What PM Modi said: "Kishore Kumar did not bow to Indira Gandhi during Emergency and he was banned from singing on the radio. We know how freedom of expression is curbed when people don’t agree to one family."

Reference to ban imposed on Kishor Kumar's during Emergency: In 1975, Information and Broadcasting minister VC Shukla wanted Bollywood artists to promote Indira Gandhi's 20-point programme on All India Radio and Doordarshan. After Kishore 'Da' refused to promote the agenda and meet the I&B Secretary, the latter took approval from the I&B minister and banned his songs from AIR and Doordarshan. Reports suggest that the sales of his gramophone records were also frozen by the government under Emergency, imposed in 1975.

Lata Mangeshkar's brother sacked over Veer Savarkar reference

What PM Modi said: "Today India is sad because of the demise of Lata Mangeshkar ji... but let me tell you that during Congress' rule in Goa, her younger brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, was sacked from All India Radio in eight days as he recited some verses from Veer Savarkar's poem."

Reference Hridaynath Mangeshkar's unfair sacking: In an interview to ABP Majha, Hridaynath Mangeshkar had once disclosed that he lost his job at AIR, simply because he dared to compose a musical rendition of Veer Savarkar's iconic poem, in which he sought for the sea to take him back to his motherland.

Regular dismissal of Govts & Chief Ministers under Rajiv Gandhi

What PM Modi said: "Tall statements were given on federalism, have we forgotten how Chief Ministers were removed on flimsy grounds, a PM’s son did not like the arrangements at the airport so the then Andhra Chief Minister was removed, Karnataka’s Virendra Patil was removed while he was unwell."

Reference to Andhra CM T Anjaiah's dismissal in 1982: According to media reports, Rajiv Gandhi, then AICC general secretary landed in Andhra Pradesh in 1982 for a "private visit" but was received by Congress Chief Minister Tanguturi Anjaiah armed with garlands and his entire cabinet in attendance at the airport. It is reported that Gandhi "lost his temper" over the pomp-and-show and allegedly called Anjaiah, an elderly politician, a ‘buffoon’. After his return to Delhi, he convinced Indira Gandhi to sack the CM.

Reference to the dismissal of Veerendra Patil Govt in 1990: Veerendra Basappa Patil, the first Lingayat to become the Chief Minister of the State in 18 years was sacked unceremoniously in 1990 by then Congress president Rajiv Gandhi. His dismissal was sent through a letter sent by the party chief from an airport.