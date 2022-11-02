PM Modi Convenes High-level Meet On Morbi Bridge Incident, Orders Extensive Inquiry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday convened an emergency meeting on the Morbi bridge incident and iterated that the "need of the hour" is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry that will identify all aspects relating to this mishap. At the meeting, Prime Minister said that the key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the very earliest. According to the prime minister, the key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest, the officials informed on Tuesday.

Furthermore, he stated, that the authorities must stay in touch with the families of those impacted and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour. He was then briefed by the authorities on the rescue operation and the assistance provided to the affected families. Chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who holds the rank of minister of state, were also among the top ministers who attended the key meeting to discuss the further action plan on the incident.

PM Modi visits local hospital to take stock of those recovering

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also visited the bridge collapse site. He went to the local hospital to take stock of those recovering from injuries. PM Modi consoled the grieving families of the victims of the bridge collapse and assured justice. In the visuals, he can be seen talking to them, condoling their irreparable loss. He interacted with those involved in rescue and relief work and lauded their efforts. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, "Went to Morbi, which witnessed the horrific bridge mishap. Met the bereaved families and extended condolences. I visited the site of the tragedy and went to the hospital where the injured are recovering. Also met those involved in rescue ops and chaired a review meeting."

Prime Minister Modi also made a visit to the SP office in Gujarat's Morbi after his assessment of the bridge collapse site to understand the progress in the matter. As per Gujarat Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi, 17 persons injured in the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi remain hospitalized. Gujarat Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi talking about the Morbi bridge collapse, informed Rs 4 lakhs each ex gratia amount has been given to the families of the deceased by the state govt and Rs 2 lakhs each from PMNRF. Rs 50,000 each has been given to the injured.