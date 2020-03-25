As India Enters 21-day Anti-Coronavirus Lockdown, Here's What Cong's Surjewala Has To Say

As the country went under a 21-days lockdown on March 25, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, said that there are several questions that remains unanswered and urged the government to implement the Nyay Scheme. Speaking to ANI, he asked as to how does the government propose to handle the situation, protect healthcare workers, address daily wage earners, farmers, small businesses, thele wala, etc.

Speaking about the demands of the doctors, he said that doctors and nurses asking for hazmat shoes, goggles, N95 masks etc accusing that up to 19th March, Commerce ministry allowed export all these protection equipment at 10 times the rate. He also questioned as to how will the unorganized sector eat food and sustain their family for 21 days. In his list of questions he also added as to how the harvesting states will work out in the 21 days.

"We demand the government to implemet Nyay scheme by Rahul Gandhi, pay 7500 to all PM Kisaan schemes, pension schemes, etc. Please implement the social security scheme PM. If this happens, we will thank you from the bottom of our hearts," he said.

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 519, with nine deaths.

As of March 25, 536 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 106 and ten deaths have been reported. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 32 states and Union territories.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE