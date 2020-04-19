PM Modi: 'COVID-19 Does Not See Race, Religion, Colour, Caste, Creed, Language Or Borders'

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders was not a factor when the COVID-19 pandemic strikes. According to him, it was essential that India's response prioritised the ideals of unity and brotherhood. The PM mentioned that everyone was together in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

These remarks assume significance at a juncture when a blame game is going on pertaining to the Markaz attendees, which constitute nearly 30% of India's overall COVID-19 tally. Writing in a post on LinkedIn, he highlighted that this period was unlike occasions in the past where countries or societies faced off against each other. Moreover, the PM predicted that the future would be about togetherness and resilience.

COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking.



Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood.



We are in this together: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 19, 2020

Perhaps, this is the time to think of reimagining what we refer to as being efficient.



Let us also develop business models that attach primacy to care for the poor, the most vulnerable as well as our planet: PM @narendramodi on @LinkedIn



Read here. https://t.co/rkgEq1A7Iq — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 19, 2020

The novel coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 16,116 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 2,302 persons have recovered while 519 casualties have been reported. Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health stated that 1,334 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours. According to the ICMR, a total of 3,86,791 tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted so far. With 3,651 patients, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases for any state in the country.

