PM Modi: 'COVID-19 Does Not See Race, Religion, Colour, Caste, Creed, Language Or Borders'

Politics

On Sunday, PM Modi stressed that race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders was not a factor when the novel coronavirus pandemic strikes.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders was not a factor when the COVID-19 pandemic strikes. According to him, it was essential that India's response prioritised the ideals of unity and brotherhood. The PM mentioned that everyone was together in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

These remarks assume significance at a juncture when a blame game is going on pertaining to the Markaz attendees, which constitute nearly 30% of India's overall COVID-19 tally. Writing in a post on LinkedIn, he highlighted that this period was unlike occasions in the past where countries or societies faced off against each other. Moreover, the PM predicted that the future would be about togetherness and resilience. 

Read: PM Modi Hails BCCI's Initiative 'Team Mask Force' To Promote Awareness On COVID-19

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases At 16116; Lockdown Relaxation From Mon In Rural Areas

The novel coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 16,116 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 2,302 persons have recovered while 519 casualties have been reported. Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health stated that 1,334 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours. According to the ICMR, a total of 3,86,791 tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted so far. With 3,651 patients, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases for any state in the country. 

Read: 'Home Is The New Office', Says PM Modi As He Pens Down A Note For The Youth Amid Lockdown

Read: MHA Issues Clarification On E-commerce Order, States 'supply Of Essential Goods Allowed'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories