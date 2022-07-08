PM Modi 'deeply Distressed' At Attack On Shinzo Abe; Prays For Ex-Japan PM's Health

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the attack against former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and recounted the occasion when Abe visited Varanasi and gifted the City Convention Centre 'Rudrakash' which was built with Japan's support. The ex-Japanese PM's special relationship with India is reflected by the fact that he was conferred with Padma Vibhushan in 2021 and the Netaji Award in 2022.

Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Shinzo Abe attacked

Born in 1954, Shinzo Abe is the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japan's history. While he first became the Prime Minister in September 2006, he resigned after a year in office owing to medical complications. Leading the Liberal Democratic Party to victory in 2012, he was again elected as the PM. Though LDP won a landslide victory in both the 2014 and 2017 polls, he unexpectedly stepped down from his post in September 2020 after a resurgence of his ulcerative colitis.

At about 11.30 am local time on Friday, Shinzo Abe was shot from behind in Nara city while delivering a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate for the upcoming elections to the House of Councillors. Visuals show Abe collapsing on the ground and bystanders reaching out to help him. Reportedly, police officials stated that he was shot twice with a shotgun from a distance of 3 metres. In a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, Abe is critical and showing no vital signs as of now. He was immediately taken to the Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara city via air ambulance.