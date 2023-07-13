PM Modi Degree Case: Kejriwal, Singh Cite Floods For Exemption From Summons

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday sought exemption from summons in Prime Minister degree case. The two AAP leaders filed their exemption petition on Thursday. They have also claimed that they will not be able to be present in the court due to the unprecedented rains in the national capital.

The exemption application also mentions that there are rains and flood-like situation in the state that the national capital has not witnessed in the past half-a-decade at least. In fact, the reason specifically was stated that both the leaders have been on the ground in the national capital, chairing several meetings and assessing the ground situation. The judge has also taken a note of the reasons for exemption and has granted both the leaders exemption. The next date of hearing would be on July 26 when both the leaders will likely be summoned again.