PM Modi Departs For Uzbekistan To Attend SCO Summit; To Hold Bilateral Talks With Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Uzbekistan's Samarkand on Thursday, 15 September at the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He will hold bilateral meetings with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and other world leaders on the sidelines of the SCO summit, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. It will be the first face-to-face meeting between PM Modi and Putin ever since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine.

PM @narendramodi emplanes for Samarkand, Uzbekistan to attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.



The Summit will be an opportunity to review the activities of SCO and discuss prospects for future cooperation. pic.twitter.com/Z8isYAJAyP — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 15, 2022

Leaving for Samarkand, Uzbekistan to attend the SCO Summit, which will witness exchange of views on a wide range of regional and global issues. https://t.co/pmA3n8JsKQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2022

The SCO will hold its first in-person summit in Samarkand after two years, shaking off the Covid fears and providing a rare opportunity for all its eight heads of state to meet on the sidelines of the event to have face-to-face talks on pressing global and regional issues of common concern.

The last in-person SCO summit was held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan in 2019. In 2020, Moscow summit was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the 2021 summit at Dushanbe was conducted in a hybrid mode.

Top leader to attend SCO Summit

Launched in Shanghai in june 2001, the SCO has eight full members, including its six founding members, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017. SCO observer states include Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia, while dialogue partners include Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey, as well as Armenia and Azerbaijan.

This is the first time after the 2020 COVID pandemic that PM Modi, his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be attending the two-day summit.

The sudden announcement of Xi's participation in the summit, shedding his COVID concerns has created a buzz.



On Wednesday, Xi for the first time in over two years flew out of China. He travelled to Kazakhstan on his first state-visit since January 2020. From there he travelled to neighbouring Uzbekistan to take part in the Samarkand summit.

(With PTI Inputs)