'PM Modi Devised Uniform Model Of Urban Development In India': Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully materialised his dream of modern urban development in Gujarat, during his tenure as the state's chief minister. After taking office as Indian Prime Minister, he designed a work culture of synergised and integrated urban development via the idea of Smart City. Morever, additional initiatives like the Green cities and AMRUT Mission, etc were also launched, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while inaugurating the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Chandigarh.

Amit Shah praising PM Modi said, "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he worked to transform the cities through modern facilities and technology, people who visit Gujarat have seen these cities changing. When Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, he started the Smart City concept. How to develop the cities, how to use the land of the adjoining areas through planning, all this is being done now under this smart city."

"The concept of Smart City was well supplemented with other concepts, such as AMRUT Yojana, Green City, Cleanliness Campaign, for the wholesome development of Urban infrastructure," Shah added.

Shah was in Chandigarh to inaugurate an ICCC, a step that will not only improve the citizen service delivery in Chandigarh but also bring a paradigm change in the administrative and civil system.

"With the inauguration of this Integrated Command and Control Centre in the UT, citizens' services, security, traffic discipline etc. can be monitored from one place," said the Union Home Minister.

Smart Cities: Putting urban development on fast track

Smart Cities Mission was launched by the Prime Minister on 25 June 2015. The main objective of the Mission is to promote cities that provide core infrastructure, clean and sustainable environment and give a decent quality of life to their citizens through the application of ‘smart solutions’, as per the Smart Cities website.

As on 21 January 2022, the Government of India released Rs 28,413.60 crore for 100 Smart Cities, out of which Rs 23,668.27 crore (83%) has been utilised, Puri said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha. The Smart Cities Mission has tendered out 6,721 projects worth Rs 1,88,507 crore. Out of the 6,721 tendered projects, work orders have been issued in 6,124 projects worth Rs 1,62,908 crore while 3,421 projects worth Rs 58,735 crore have been completed.

