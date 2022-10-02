PM Modi Dials Akhilesh Yadav To Enquire About Mulayam Singh's Health; Assures Help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dialled Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's health.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his health deteriorated on Sunday.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi assured to provide whatever possible assistance required in Mulayam Yadav's treatment.

Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU after his health deteriorates

Mulayam Yadav was shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital after his health condition worsened, the party said. Family members are heading to Gurugram to check up on him.

According to hospital sources, the 82-year-old veteran leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Sushil Kataria and Dr Nitin Sood.

In a tweet in Hindi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said, "On getting information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, I talked to his son Akhilesh Yadav over phone and inquired about his well-being. I pray to god that he gets well soon."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished for a speedy recovery of the SP leader. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "We all are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav and are praying for his health. "

"Hope Shri Mulayam Singh ji is back to best health soon," RLD president Jayant Singh tweeted.