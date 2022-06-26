Last Updated:

PM Modi Speaks To Captain Amarinder Singh, Enquires About His Health Post Spinal Surgery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday to enquire about his health after he had undergone successful spinal surgery.

Amarinder Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) founder and former Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh to enquire about his health after the latter underwent a successful spinal surgery on Saturday, June 25. 

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh underwent successful spinal surgery in a London hospital on Saturday, according to his wife, Preneet Kaur, who is with him at present.

Preneet Kaur on Saturday informed that the surgery was successful and that Amarinder Singh was shifted to a private room in the hospital. She further said that the PLC supremo will be discharged on Monday. Taking to Twitter to share the health update, Preneet Kaur also thanked people for their prayers and good wishes for Amarinder Singh's wellness.

The former chief minister heads the Punjab Lok Congress outfit, which is an ally of the BJP.

Amarinder Singh had served as Punjab Chief Minister for over nine years including 2002 – 2007 and then 2017 -2021. In September last year, he had unceremoniously resigned from the Congress and later floated his PLC and then constituted an alliance with the BJP that already had made SAD (Sanyukt) as its ally. 

