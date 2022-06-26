PM Modi Speaks To Captain Amarinder Singh, Enquires About His Health Post Spinal Surgery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) founder and former Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh to enquire about his health after the latter underwent a successful spinal surgery on Saturday, June 25.

(file pics) pic.twitter.com/4dmvcbT7gB — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh underwent successful spinal surgery in a London hospital on Saturday, according to his wife, Preneet Kaur, who is with him at present.

Preneet Kaur on Saturday informed that the surgery was successful and that Amarinder Singh was shifted to a private room in the hospital. She further said that the PLC supremo will be discharged on Monday. Taking to Twitter to share the health update, Preneet Kaur also thanked people for their prayers and good wishes for Amarinder Singh's wellness.

Pleased to inform you all that with Waheguru Ji's grace @capt_amarinder Singh has undergone a successful spinal surgery and will be discharged from hospital on Monday.



We are thankful to all of you for your prayers & good wishes. — Preneet Kaur (@preneet_kaur) June 25, 2022

The former chief minister heads the Punjab Lok Congress outfit, which is an ally of the BJP.

Amarinder Singh had served as Punjab Chief Minister for over nine years including 2002 – 2007 and then 2017 -2021. In September last year, he had unceremoniously resigned from the Congress and later floated his PLC and then constituted an alliance with the BJP that already had made SAD (Sanyukt) as its ally.