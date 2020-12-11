PM Modi Dials JP Nadda & Kailash Vijayvargiya Post Attack On Their Convoy In West Bengal

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled BJP National President JP Nadda and party’s West Bengal unit chief Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday, after their convoy was attacked in West Bengal a day earlier resulting in injuries to several party leaders.

PM Modi took note of the prevailing law and order situation in West Bengal and BJP’s ongoing clashes with Mamata Banerjee-led TMC that has grown markedly over the last few weeks, as the campaign heats up for the upcoming Assembly Elections in the state.

The Central government has taken the incident very seriously, as state BJP chief Vijayvargiya sustained several injuries and his medical reports also mentioned damage to ligaments. Apart from the Prime Minister, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah also spoke to Vijayvargiya regarding his health and took stock of the situation in the state.

Owing to the shocking incident as well as a purported lapse in Nadda's security, Home Minister Amit Shah dialled the Bengal DGP on Thursday and his Ministry also sought a report from the TMC-led government regarding the incident. Top Bengal officials - the Chief Secretary and DGP to Delhi were also summoned by the Home Ministry.

Earlier, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar submitted the initial report on the attack to the Home Ministry, which stated that there were 100% lapses in JP Nadda’s security that gave way to the attack on his convoy.

JP Nadda's convoy attacked, Vijayvargiya injured

On Thursday, stones were hurled at BJP chief’s convoy when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. While Nadda escaped unhurt as he was travelling in a bulletproof car, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was ransacked, resulting in injury. Other party leaders including state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and secretary Anupam Hazra too suffered injuries.

Taking to Twitter, Vijayvargiya said that the Bengal Police was already informed about JP Nadda's visit but still they failed in providing him security.

BJP leaders condemn the attack

BJP leaders have strongly alleged that this was a pre-meditated attack on the party President at the hands of ruling party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. JP Nadda is covered under VVIP Z+ security. Party leaders have also called upon the shocking attack on Nadda questioning the state of the ground workers in the state.

The BJP had earlier revealed that nearly 120 of their workers had lost their lives in the past 2 years under the rule of Mamata Banerjee. The BJP has stated that either Amit Shah or JP Nadda will visit West Bengal each month till the WB elections.

— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 10, 2020

