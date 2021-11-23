PM Modi Dials Karnataka CM As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across State Leaving 24 Dead

UPDATE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, where he took stock of the situation in the state that has been battered with heavy rains and flooding over the past few days.

As many as 24 people have died as a result of relentless rain that has wreaked havoc in numerous parts of Karnataka. In addition, over 191 livestock died and numerous houses were destroyed in the rains as of Sunday. According to the Chief Minister's office, 658 residences were completely destroyed and 8,495 were partially destroyed.

Karnataka CM Bommai ordered a compensation of Rs 685 crores destroyed in the rains. Extensive and unexpected rains caused by a depression in the Bay of Bengal have resulted in massive crop losses. The CM informed that Rs 130 crores had already been released for prior crop losses.

The worst-affected districts include Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, and Ramanagar.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister visited rain-affected areas of Chikkaballapur district and announced compensation for people whose houses were completely damaged. During his visit, Bommai assured the state government's support towards the affected regions and the people.

Apart from that, the state Chief Minister has also directed all his ministers to visit flood-hit districts in the state. Meanwhile, relief operations were underway and authorities concerned were trying to speed up the overall relief and rescue process.

IMD prediction for Karnataka

In the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts 'light to moderate' rainfall in Karnataka and other states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. However, heavy rains are expected in Karnataka over the next two days, leading state officials to maintain a high level of readiness in case of an emergency.