PM Modi Dials Manipur CM After Landslide Kills 6, Assures Help After Being Apprised

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, expressing grief over the loss of lives due to the tragic landslide in the state and assured support after reviewing the situation. CM Singh also tweeted, informing about PM Modi's call to assess the situation after the landslide and also informed about a team of NDRF having reached the site.

Seven people were killed and over 45 people are missing after a massive landslide ocurred at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district on the night of June 30. Among trapped at the site also include army personnel and construction workers.

PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter and said, "Spoke to Manipur CM Shri@NBirenSingh Ji and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon."

Manipur CM N Biren Singh thanks PM Modi

CM Singh appreciated Modi's call showing readiness for all possible assistance. "Just received a call from Hon’ble PM Shri@narendramodi Ji to review the situation of the tragic landslide that happened today. We are immensely thankful for his deep concerns and assuring all possible assistance. A team of NDRF has already reached the site."

Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with CM Singh. He said the rescue operations are underway and "a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already reached the spot and joined the rescue operations. 2 more teams are on their way to Tupul."

Manipur landslide claims 7 lives

The massive landslide not only caused damage to the railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district but also led to destruction of the Tupul railway station building of the Jiribam-Imphal new line project, track formation, temporary camps of construction workers, an NF Railway CPRO said, as per ANI.

The lives of over 19 people have been rescued so far and they are being treated at the Army medical unit at Noney. CM Biren Singh is in constant touch with the officials. In the aftermath of the landslide, the massive debris blocked the Ijei river, which may inundate the low-lying areas.

