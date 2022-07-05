PM Modi Dials Tejashwi Yadav To Enquire About Father Lalu Prasad Yadav's Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about the health of Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo, and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav by dialling his son Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday. The former Union Minister had tumbled down the stairs at his 10, Circular Road residence in Patna a couple of days ago. After undergoing an MRI scan, a hairline fracture was detected in his shoulders and he was subsequently advised bed rest for two months.

However, his sugar level shot up the very same night, after which he was rushed to the Paras Hospital in the Bihar capital. He is presently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the private hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. A team of doctors is monitoring his health condition.

This comes days after he got his passport from a CBI court. An application was filed by his lawyers seeking release for renewal as he has to go abroad for a kidney transplant. Confirming the news, Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer Prabhat Kumar said, "He will now be able to travel to Singapore for a kidney transplant. The process for an appointment with the doctor over there is underway. When the date of an appointment gets fixed, a fresh plea will be filed in all five cases he is convicted seeking permission for foreign travel."

Change of Guard in RJD?

In light of the deteriorating health condition of Lalu Prasad Yadav, a meeting of the RJD was recently convened. At the meeting, it was decided that while Lalu Yadav will continue to hold the key party post, all the decisions taken henceforth will have the stamp of approval of his younger son Tejashwi Yadav.

Days after the decision was taken, four of the five All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs in Bihar joined the RJD, making the principal opposition the single largest party in the 243-member assembly. The RJD now has 80 members in the assembly, edging past the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has 77.