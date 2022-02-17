PM Modi Dials Telangana CM To Wish Him On His 68th Birthday Amid KCR's Tirade Against Him

Amid his continued tirade against PM Modi, the Prime Minister spoke to Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Thursday to wish him on his birthday. His son and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao had announced a three-day celebration across the state commemorating KCR's 68th birthday. From February 15 to 17, TRS cadres across Telangana have been donating food, clothes, organising blood donations, plantation drives and all faith prayers.

PM Modi wishes KCR on 68th birthday

Birthday wishes to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. Praying for his long and healthy life. @TelanganaCMO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2022

KCR's tirade against PM Modi

On February 11, Telangana CM KCR stirred national ambitions, claiming he will 'break the walls of Delhi'. Addressing a public meeting in Yashwantpur, KCR slammed the NDA govt for not accepting any of his state govt's demands, listing - Khazipet rail junction, medical college etc. KCR has also vehemently defended ex-Congress chief against Assam CM's Himanta Sarma's remarks on Rahul Gandhi's parentage - seeking Sarma's ouster.

In his rally, KCR said, "You don't give us national projects, you don't give us medical colleges...If you don't support us, no problem. We will chase you away from power and bring in a government that will help us". Threatening to 'chase Modi out of Delhi, he added, "If you (people) bless me I am ready to break the Delhi Fort. Be careful Narendra Modi". KCR recently skipped the inaugural of the Ramanuja statue in Hyderabad dubbed as the 'Statue of equality', refusing to share a dais with PM Modi.

Later, KCR waded into the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, accusing BJP of turning Bengaluru from ‘Silicon Valley of India’ into ‘Kashmir Valley’. Alleging rampant corruption at the Centre, KCR said, 'the sooner the nation gets rid o BJP govt, the better it is for the country'. He also questioned the PM's remark on Telangana's formation, saying 'I suspect some threat to our state. Telangana people will remain cautious and foil such attempts'. Recently, while lambasting the Centre over the Union Budget, KCR, said that there is a need to re-write the Constitution in India, vowing to meet other leaders and fight with him.

KCR's national ambitions

In 2020, KCR had once again stirred his national ambitions ahead of the Hyderabad civic polls. In a bod to form an 'anti-BJP' front, he sent invitations for a closed-door meeting to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee, JDS chief Kumaraswamy, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati, Shiromani Akali Dal's Prakash Singh Badal, BJD's Naveen Patnaik and DMK's Stalin. While no meeting materialised, BJP sent a clear message to KCR by whittling down TRS' corporators from 99 to 55 while winning in 48 wards by itself, making inroads into the elusive South.