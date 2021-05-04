PM Modi Dials WB Governor, Expresses Serious Anguish & Concern At Post-poll Violence

In a key development, PM Modi expressed serious anguish at the post-poll violence in West Bengal during a telephonic conversation with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday. According to Dhankhar, the PM was concerned about the "alarmingly worrisome" law and order situation in the state. Mentioning that he shares these concerns, the Governor called upon the authorities to restore peace. Earlier, he cried foul after the WB Chief Secretary allegedly did not forward the reports sent by the DGP and Kolkata Police Commissioner. Moreover, Dhankhar had raised questions as to why post-election violence was witnessed only in West Bengal and not the other 4 poll-bound states.

BJP alleges violence

Reportedly, at least 11 persons were killed in the violence after the declaration of results which includes members of BJP, TMC and ISF. The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state". Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda will commence his two-day visit to WB later in the day and visit the families of the affected party workers. While TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights", Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra opined that such scenes have never been witnessed in the country's electoral history. Claiming that "Bengal is burning", he reckoned that TMC should show graciousness after winning the election. He extended solidarity with BJP workers and the 2.28 crore people who have voted for the party in the 2021 Assembly election.

BJP's Sambit Patra remarked, "2.28 crore Bengalis voted for BJP. Is it not their democratic right to vote for a political party of their choice? Will Mamata-TMC govt take care of them? Do they have no democratic right?"

Assembly polls in West Bengal

After a hard-fought election campaign, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the West Bengal election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. While the JP Nadda-led party won 74 more seats than the previous election, its vote share of 38.13% could not pose a challenge to TMC which garnered a vote share of 47.94%. While the ruling party bettered its performance compared to 2016, it suffered a minor blip as WB CM Mamata Banerjee lost from Nandigram to her BJP opponent Suvendu Adhikari. Banerjee will take oath as the CM for the third time on May 5.