Ahead of the five state elections, PM Modi on Tuesday directed all cabinet ministers to prioritise projects in the poll-bound states, reported sources. As per the PM's instructions, all the ministries of the government are holding meetings daily, said sources. A list of development works is being prepared from all states with special emphasis to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh is set to go to polls in 2022.

With farmer resentment against the three farmer bills at a peak in Western Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath made several pro-farmers announcements including withdrawing cases against them for stubble burning and launching a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for interest waiver on their electricity dues. He also said that dues of cane to the tune of Rs 1.42 lakh crore pending since 2010 were paid by the government and before the start of the next crushing season, all pending payments will be cleared. Undeterred, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha held a massive Kisan Mahapanchayat as a show of strength against the Centre's Farm bills. Recently, ex-UP CM Rajnath Singh too inaugurated 180 projects worth Rs. 1710 crore in Lucknow.

UP & Uttarakhand Polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. Samajwadi Party and BSP have decided to not ally and shut their doors to Congres, opting to ally with smaller parties if needed or go solo. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. The 403-seat where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, 45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as the new Uttarakhand CM at the BJP's MLA meeting after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. Dhami, the Khatima MLA, has served as the State President of the BJP youth wing BYJM and a close aide of outgoing CM Rawat and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021, ten days before the completion of his govt's 4 years, amid resentment among cabinet members. BJP is yet to field a CM face against Congress' pick Harish Rawat and AAP's Col (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal.