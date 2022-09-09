PM Modi Discusses Climate Finance With Norwegian Counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store initiatives to mobilise climate finance for renewable energy projects for developing countries.

In a telephone conversation with Store, Modi emphasised the importance of ensuring equitable, timely and adequate climate finance for the developing world, and appreciated the Norwegian prime minister's commitment to the cause.

"The two leaders reviewed various ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives, including under the Task Force on blue economy," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Modi and Store also expressed satisfaction at the increasing India-Norway collaboration in areas like green hydrogen, shipping, science and technology, and education, it said.

"Had a productive conversation on phone with Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store today. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation and discussed new initiatives in climate finance," Modi said on Twitter.

In a tweet, the Norwegian Prime Minister's Office said, "Prime Ministers Jonas Gahr Store and Narendra Modi spoke on the phone today in continued dialogue on our cooperation in the fields of energy, climate, trade, investments and blue economy. Norway-India bilateral relations strengthening and deepening across sectors." Modi and Store had met in May this year in Copenhagen.

Earlier this year, Norway had announced that it will join the International Solar Alliance, proposed by Modi in 2015.

The cooperation between India and Norway on climate, energy and environment has a long history and has been strengthening in the last few years.

Last month, as part of the Norway-India global energy transition partnership, the Norwegian Climate Investment Fund entered into an agreement to take a 49 per cent stake in a 420 MW solar power plant being built in Rajasthan by Italian firm Enel Green Power.

The climate investment fund will allocate 10 billion Norwegian Korne (approximately USD 1 billion) over the next five years, with India being a priority market.

