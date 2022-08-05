PM Modi Discusses Govt Strategy With Top Ministers To Tackle Inflation Issue In Parliament

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top ministers in Parliament in order to chalk out a strategy to address inflation and unemployment issues. Union ministers' including Home minister Amit Shah, Defence Miniter Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur were present in the meeting with Prime Minister. This comes on the day when Congress has planned a nationwide protest over unemployment & inflation.

Congress workers to gherao PM's residence

The Congress has planned a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items on August 5, wherein it will take out a march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan and gherao the prime minister's residence. In regards to this, the party leaders held a meeting in Delhi on Monday to chalk out the strategy for the protest.

Notably, Congress has been raising the price rise and hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The opposition party has also been demanding a discussion in both houses of Parliament on these issues.

The Delhi police have imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the entire area of the New Delhi district on August 05, following which any "protest" or "dharna" or "gherao" won't be permitted in the area of New Delhi except for Jantar Mantar.

Notably, this comes after Congress' call for a nationwide protest including in the national capital against the BJP-led central government over several issues such as price rise and inflation in the country along with the ED's probe of the National Herald case. Congress workers have gathered at the AICC headquarters in Delhi as the party will hold a nationwide protest today against inflation, unemployment, and other issues including ED's action in the National Herald case.

(Image: PTI)