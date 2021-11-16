PM Modi Divides 77 Ministers Into 8 Groups To Enhance Transparency And Governance: Sources

In a major governance reform, sources revealed that all 77 Ministers at the Centre have been divided into eight groups to improve the functioning of the Union government. This decision was reportedly taken after PM Modi chaired 'Chintan Shivirs' (brainstorming sessions) of the Council of Ministers. The sessions, which lasted for nearly five hours each, focused on themes such as Personal Efficiency, Focused Implementation, Ministry Functioning and Stakeholder Engagement, Party Coordination and Effective Communication and Parliamentary practices.

As per sources, PM Modi reviewed the work of Ministries, elicited suggestions to improve efficiency and laid special emphasis on the use of technology. Referring to the tiffin meetings between Cabinet colleagues when he served as the Gujarat CM, PM Modi urged his team to follow suit. Sources indicated that the Groups of Ministers will oversee the implementation of similar initiatives in their ministries and the development of technology-based resources.

For instance, they have been reportedly asked to create a portal in each Ministry which gives updates on the progress of the Centre's flagship schemes and policies and a dashboard for monitoring decisions made by the ministers. Besides, they have been asked to develop stakeholder engagement programmes, seek feedback from retiring employees and create a pool of professionals who are domain experts. According to sources, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur are among the coordinators of these groups that shall comprise nine to ten ministers each.

Union Cabinet reshuffle

On July 7 earlier this year, 43 Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan- a big move after criticism over the Centre's handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Among them, RK Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri and Parshottam Rupala were promoted from MoS to Cabinet rank. Moreover, 12 Union Ministers including Thaawarchand Gehlot, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan and Sadananda Gowda put in their papers.

The new inductees into the Union Council of Ministers include Narayan Rane, Bhupender Yadav, Pashupati Paras, Anupriya Patel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Kapil Patil, Ajay Bhatt, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Virendra Kumar, Shobha Karandlaje, etc. As a result, the strength of PM Modi's team increased to 77. Most importantly, the new Council of Ministers is more representative in terms of caste, religion, region and experience than several other governments in the past.

