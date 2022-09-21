'PM Modi Doesn't Need Validation From Mamata': BJP Avers WB CM Must Account For 'loot'

As the rumour mills went abuzz about Mamata Banerjee distancing PM Modi from the alleged misuse of central agencies, BJP made light of this comment. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya made it clear that his party and the PM did not require any validation from the West Bengal CM. He stressed, "Her entire government, top ministers, party office bearers and immediate family is under the radar of central agencies because the Courts ordered an investigation. She must account for the loot".

No one in the BJP, and most certainly the PM, needs any validation from Mamata Banerjee.



Her entire Govt, top ministers, party office bearers and immediate family is under the radar of central agencies, because the Courts ordered investigation.



She must account for the loot… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 20, 2022

Mamata Banerjee shields PM

With multiple TMC leaders under the scanner, the Mamata Banerjee-led government tabled a resolution against central agencies on Monday. Claiming that the central agencies are selectively targeting leaders of the ruling party in the state and creating an atmosphere of fear, the resolution affirmed that this was a part of a larger conspiracy to topple democratically-elected governments. As TMC has an overwhelming majority, the resolution was passed with 189 MLAs voting in its favour and 69 against it.

While speaking on this resolution in the state Assembly, Banerjee said, "Every day, leaders of opposition parties are being threatened by the BJP leaders with arrest by CBI and ED. Should central agencies function this way in the country? I don't believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind this, but some BJP leaders are misusing the CBI and ED for their interests". In a veiled dig at Amit Shah, the TMC supremo also claimed that the CBI which used to report to the PMO earlier is now under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry.

Speaking to the media a day earlier, TMC MP Saugata Roy observed that only the WB CM can explain the political significance of her comments. Congress also came down heavily on Banerjee and accused her of playing 'hide and seek'. Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate was quoted as saying by PTI, "In this government of rulers sitting in Delhi, nothing moves without the approval of Prime Minister Modi. When you give a clean chit to the prime minister, somewhere you are acquitting him of the charges on which the country is asking questions today".