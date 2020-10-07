PM Modi Enters 20th Straight Year As A Head Of Government; BJP Puts Out Global Comparison

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday completed 19 years and entered his 20th as the head of a government, meaning as Gujarat Chief Minister and India's Prime Minister put together. It was 19 years ago on this day that he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time. He served as the CM of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 after which he became the 14th Prime Minister of India. Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister outside of the Indian National Congress to win two consecutive terms with a full majority.

Shri @narendramodi has become India's longest-serving head of elected governments among all Prime Ministers. #20thYearOfNaMo pic.twitter.com/ztPKgzsO04 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) October 7, 2020

PM Modi becomes longest-serving head of government in India

In 2001 when PM Modi became the CM of Gujarat, he initiated a phase of development in the state that was since heralded as the 'Gujarat model', particularly in his run to be Prime Minister. It was this that enabled him to pitch development to Indians as his poll plank after the BJP in 2013 made him the party's Prime Ministerial candidate. This was followed by BJP winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections with a majority on its own. In May 2019, under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP won the elections for the second time with an enhanced seat share.

This is how PM Shri @narendramodi stands out among the world leaders who have served extended tenures as heads of an elected government. #20thYearOfNaMo pic.twitter.com/miNMfO9DYy — BJP (@BJP4India) October 7, 2020

During his tenure as India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has taken many massive decisions that will long have bearing on India's future. Some of the key decisions taken by him in just the last few years include the abrogation of Article 370, liberating Muslim women from the practice of triple talaq, being the Prime Minister amid the resolution of the Ayodhya dispute, and much more besides, also facing a situation no other Prime Minister has - the Covid pandemic. While a lot of work still remains from even among the 2014 poll promises, targets have been set, such as an $5 trillion economic aspiration for India by 2024, among others. India's global profile has undoubtedly increased amid his Prime Ministership.

Leaders celebrate PM Modi entering 20th year as head of government

Celebrating PM Modi's 19 years as a head of government without a break, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and wrote, under the leadership of Modi, India is moving ahead on the path of getting a new identity and power. They have not lost a single election in 19 years, he added.

मोदीजी के नेतृत्व में अब भारत आत्मनिर्भरता के पथ पर आगे बढ़ रहा है और देश को नई पहचान और ताक़त मिल रही है। लोककल्याण के प्रति उनकी प्रतिबद्धता सराहनीय है। वे १९ वर्षों में एक भी चुनाव नहीं हारे हैं। वे अजेय रहें और सफलता के नए सोपान चढ़ते रहें, यही मेरी शुभकामना है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 7, 2020

Besides Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, along with many others also celebrated PM Modi completing 2 decades as a head of government.

07 अक्टूबर देश के इतिहास में एक बहुत महत्वपूर्ण दिन है। 2001 में आज ही के दिन @narendramodi जी ने गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ ली और उस दिन से शुरू हुआ बिना रुके, बिना आराम किए हर दिन देशहित और जनसेवा में समर्पित एक ऐसा सफर जिसने नित नए आयाम स्थापित किए। #20thYearOfNaMo — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 7, 2020

PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has been working tirelessly for cause of India



Opposition banter has not stopped him, neither has criticism dented his determination in serving mother India.



His Family of 130 cr. Indians trusts him & his resolve is as strong as ever.#20thYearOfNaMo pic.twitter.com/Jj083DpAC7 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 7, 2020

Once a humble Pracharak to the seat of ‘Pradhan Sevak of India’, Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s journey is an example of extraordinary sacrifice, transformative leadership, profound vision and a roadmap to change our country and taking development to the last man. #20thYearOfNaMo pic.twitter.com/wzFyxkdpSz — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 7, 2020

