PM Modi Explains 'big Change' In NE Politics; ‘Region Distant Neither From Dilli Nor Dil'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday while addressing the party cadres at BJP headquarters in the national capital disregarded the decades-old belief of ‘tyranny of distance’ associated with the northeastern region of the country. Stating that the region is neither distant from ‘Dilli’ nor from the ‘Dil’ of Indians, PM Modi explained the big change in northeast elections and said that we are seeing the region moving in a new direction.

Addressing the party cadres after the lotus bloomed in the northeast, the Prime Minister said, “The way northeast poll results have been extensively highlighted shows the region is distant neither from 'Dilli' nor from the 'Dil' of Indians.”

“It's a time to create new history. I see the time of the northeast region's peace, prosperity and development. When I visited the northeast recently, someone congratulated me on the half-century. When I inquired about it, I was told that I had visited the northeast 50 times,” he added.

“Earlier in Tripura, this was the condition that apart from one party, even a flag of another party could not be hoisted. If someone tried to apply it, he was made to bleed,” PM Modi said, adding, “What a big change we have seen in these elections this time. Now we are seeing the northeast moving in a new direction.”

Lotus blooms in northeast

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliance partners successfully crossed the halfway majority mark and emerged victorious in the northeastern states of Tripura and Nagaland. Retaining its power in Tripura, the saffron party is all set to return to Nagaland as well, most probably with a coalition.

While the BJP secured a second term in the state of Tripura, the saffron party along with its alliance partner NDPP won 37 seats in comparison to its 30 seats in the 2018 Assembly seats in Nagaland.

While the BJP has gained a massive breakthrough in Tripura and Nagaland, it has worked on increasing its presence in Meghalaya where it secured 2 seats. Notably, the popularity of the saffron party in the northeast is likely to give an upper hand to the party to upcoming Lok Sabha polls.