PM Modi Explains Why There's An Atmosphere Of Excitement & Hope About India

After the Congress party tried to block Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech during the parliament budget session, he continued to address the Lok Sabha in the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President while giving a befitting reply to the Opposition. During his speech, PM Modi went on to highlight the condition of neighbouring countries that are struggling due to the pandemic, war, and economic inflation, and compared the situation to India.

He said, "The world is suffering through inflation, hunger, unemployment, and disaster. Even in such adverse circumstances, India is performing exceptionally and has emerged as the 5th largest economy in the world. There is a high hope, positivity, and dependency on India in the world."

PM Modi explains why the world is seeing India with an eye of hope

PM Modi highlighted that during the time of pandemic and global unrest, India has got the opportunity to host the G20 Summit which the chief and delegates of several countries will attend. "It's a matter of pride for the country and 140 crore people. But I think, that some people are unhappy India is achieving milestones on the global stage," he added.

He also mentioned that today, the experts who analyse global conditions, are excited and have high hopes for India. The Prime Minister said, "But why they are seeing India with an eye of hope? They see a lot of opportunities in India and horizons to emerge as a global leader."

"For over 2-3 decades, India suffered through political instability but now it has total stability. This government knows how to take decisions in the interest of the nation. This government doesn't make reforms out of compulsion, but out of conviction," he added.

He also stated that this decade belongs to India as the country has conducted the world's largest vaccination drive and taken a step forward to assist several other countries in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.