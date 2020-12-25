PM Modi Exposes Opposition's Petty Politics Over Farm Laws, Slams Mamata, Cong & Left

While addressing the nation on Friday after Rs 18,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the politicisation of the farmers' protest by the Opposition parties including Congress, Left parties and Trinamool Congress. Though the Prime Minister did not take names of the Opposition parties, he lashed out at them stating that for political gains, these parties are depriving the farmers. He did, however, name Mamata Banerjee and the Kerala government.

PM Modi cited the example of Kerala and said that the same Mandis that the Left parties are demanding in Punjab are not present in the state that they rule. He also pointed out that Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has exposed the Left and the Congress in her state but is siding with them in Punjab and Delhi, in order to provoke the farmers of the Punjab. Earlier, PM Modi also interacted with farmers from across the country and highlighted the benefits that they have received due to the schemes of his government.

PM Modi lashes out at Opposition

"Those who are in Opposition today, people who have been rejected by the people India, were quiet in the past, they never spoke for the farmers. All those political parties who were rejected by people are now doing event management so that someone takes their picture and their images can be printed on the newspapers. They are issuing speech to make headlines. The party who has said nothing in favour of Bengal farmers is coming here and speaking in favour of farmers. They destroyed Bengal, but now here they want mandis."

"I want to ask them that they are in power in Kerala, then why are they not agitating in that state so that mandis may be opened in Kerala? They don't have mandis in Kerala. If Mandis are so essential and beneficial for the farmers, they should first open it in Kerala, why are they provoking Punjab farmers. Ahead of them, there was a party that ruled the state and they also ruled the country for 50 years, then they didn't do a thing, now they want farmers to agitate. I want to tell them don't play with the lives of farmers."

PM Modi also said, "I am appalled to see that 70 thousand farmers of Bengal are deprived of this scheme that is benefitting the farmers all across the country. Bengal government due to their political motives don't want to give this benefit to the farmers of the state. Many of the farmers from West Bengal have directly written to the Central government and expressed their sufferings while demanding that the scheme should be implemented in the state, but the Bengal government is dismissing it. There is not even one state where this scheme has not been implemented but Bengal has blocked it."

The Prime Minister also slammed the left parties for raising their voice against the farm laws, "Till 30-year, there was a party that ruled Bengal and destroyed it, listen to Mamata ji's old speech you will know how that party destroyed Bengal. In so many years, they did nothing for farmers, they have not even done one movement in favour of the farmers, but now they have come to provoke the farmers of Punjab. Also, look at the West Bengal government, they will fight with them (left parties) in Bengal and here, in Punjab and Delhi they will back them. All this for selfish motives, political gains, what do you think the country doesn't understand all these tricks?"

