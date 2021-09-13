PM Modi Expresses Condolences Over Former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the demise of Congress’ veteran leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, Oscar Fernandes. PM Modi said in a tweet, "Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace." Oscar Fernandes was a former union minister and the 80-year-old passed away on Monday, September 13, in Mangaluru.

Former Congress Leader Oscar Fernandez took his final breath at a private hospital on Monday. He was hospitalised back in July after suffering an injury as he lost his balance and fell while doing yoga at his residence. The doctors had to perform emergency surgery to remove a clot from his brain. However, it is not known whether is related to the accident. The Congress party express its grief over a statement and said, "We are deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Oscar Fernandes ji, our heartfelt condolences to his family. A Congress stalwart, his vision for an inclusive India had a huge influence on the politics of our times. The Congress family will deeply miss his mentorship & guidance." President Ram Nath Kovind also released a statement. He said, "Sad to learn that veteran parliamentarian Shri Oscar Fernandes is no more. He was a leader rooted to the ground and committed to the welfare of people. He will be deeply missed by all. Condolences to his family, friends and followers."

Who was Oscar Fernandes?

Oscar Fernandes was the Union Cabinet Minister for Transport, Road and Highways and Labour and Employment, in the UPA government. He was highly respected and trusted by the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and he was also the Chairman of Central Election Authority of the All India Congress Committee. Among other high-level positions held by Fernandes, he was previously the AICC General Secretary, the Minister of State (Independent charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment in Dr. Manmohan Singh's first UPA government. Earlier during Rajiv Gandhi’s government, he served as a Parliamentary Secretary. He was elected to the 7th Lok Sabha in 1980 as he contested from the Udupi constituency in Karnataka and was re-elected to the lower house in 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1996 from the same constituency.

(With ANI inputs)