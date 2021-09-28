In a proud moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'first-ever Rajya Sabha MP from Puducherry Shri S. Selvaganabathy. While expressing 'immense pride,' PM Modi tweeted saying the party 'will keep working for Puducherry’s progress'. Selvaganabathy was elected to the lone seat in Rajya Sabha from Puducherry without contest on Monday.

PM Modi says 'trust placed in us by the people of Puducherry is humbling'.

It is a matter of immense pride for every BJP Karyakarta that our Party has got it’s first ever Rajya Sabha MP from Puducherry in Shri S. Selvaganabathy Ji. The trust placed in us by the people of Puducherry is humbling. We will keep working for Puducherry’s progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2021

BJP National President had congratulated and termed Selvaganapathy's election as 'Historical'.

Historical - First Ever Rajya Sabha MP of BJP from Puducherry!



I congratulate S. Selvaganabathy Ji on being unanimously elected member of Rajya Sabha from Puducherry. I also congratulate @sarbanandsonwal Ji & @Murugan_MoS Ji for becoming RS members from Assam & MP respectively. pic.twitter.com/V8Dz7vgqcl — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 27, 2021

Union Ministers including Piyush Goyal, Shobha Karandlaje and other party leaders- Sunil Deodhar, C T Ravi, V Muraleedharan, welcomed the Puducherry Rajya Sabha leader.

Who is BJP's Rajya Sabha leader from Puducherry- S Selvaganabathy?

The 10th member from Puducherry to the Rajya Sabha since 1962 and first from BJP for the Upper House, S Selvaganabathy is a Higher Secondary school correspondent and has been nominated MLA. He is from an RSS background who has been closely associated with the party for a long time. Filing his nomination with the support of the NR Congress heading the coalition government in Puducherry of which BJP is a part, the Rajya Sabha leader's nomination was found alone as DMK and Congress did not field any candidate and nominations of five other candidates (Independents) were rejected as they did not have the required number of proposers.

S Selvaganabathy's elections as BJP RS member

In a press release, Secretary to the Territorial Assembly R Mounisamy said Mr Selvaganapathy was declared elected uncontested to the seat which falls vacant on October 6. During the April elections, the NR Congress and the BJP had emerged victorious with over 10 wins and six seats respectively in the 33-member Assembly. They also have the support of three nominated members. The DMK, which allied with the ruling Congress to sweep to power in Tamil Nadu, had also won six seats. Meanwhile, Congress had won just two seats which were seen as a massive drop of 15 from its tally in 2016. The remaining six seats were claimed by independent candidates. The BJP contested the Rajya Sabha elections for the first time and emerged victoriously. However, the party has contested the Lok Sabha polls a few times but did not succeed in winning.

(With PTI inputs)