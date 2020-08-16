PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; Prays For Long & Healthy Life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed his wishes to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life. Born in 1968, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader turned 52 years old on August 16.

Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal retweeted PM Modi's post and thanked him for his 'warm' birthday wishes.

Thank you sir for your warm wishes. https://t.co/DuAWGwspXy — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 16, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal took oath as the Chief Minister of the national capital region for the third time in February this year with a remarkable victory.

Kejriwal remembers freedom fighters on I-Day

On Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal said that Independence Day is an occasion to remember the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the motherland. The CM said that we owe our freedom to them and they deserved to be honoured on this day.

It was the freedom fighters who helped us build independent India. If it wasn't for their sacrifice India would be the way it is today. We owe every free breath to the brave men who fought for our freedom, he said in his address.

"Today is the day for remembering all those who sacrificed their lives for getting independence from the British. Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqullah Khan, among lakhs of others gave the supreme sacrifice for the nation. Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and many others put their everything at stake. But today is also the day for remembering those who made the supreme sacrifice in the last 73 years since Independence for the country," said CM Arvind Kejriwal.

He further said that the citizens should take this day to celebrate these brave men who gave up everything for future generations.

