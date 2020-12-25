PM Modi Extends Olive Branch To Protesting Farmers; Urges 'talks Should Be Based On Facts'

Addressing the farmers on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government was also ready for talks with those vociferously opposing the Centre over the agrarian laws. At the same time, he maintained that the discussion should be based on facts. Stressing that his government is taking all possible steps to ensure the welfare of farmers, he appealed to them to not fall prey to the lies spread by some political parties. Additionally, the PM lambasted the opposition for using the farmers' platform to put forth unrelated demands such as the release of the accused in cases involving violence.

PM Modi remarked, "I want to say with great humility to those who are vociferously opposing us that our government is ready to talk to them in the interest of the farmers. But the talks should be based on issues and facts. We are making all efforts for the progress of the farmers. When you progress, the progress of the country is guaranteed. Only an Atmanirbhar farmer can lay the foundation for Atmanirbhar Bharat. I appeal to the country's farmers that do not come under anyone's influence, do not accept anyone's lies and think on the basis of facts."

He added, "Some political parties who have been democratically rejected by the people of the country, who are misguiding farmers, are not letting talks take place owing to some political reason. Because the ones with political ideology who are shooting from the farmer's shoulders don't have a strong argument about the farm laws, they are raising other issues in the name of farmers. In the beginning, their demand was that MSP should be guaranteed. Now MSP demand has been sidelined, now they are demanding the release of people accused of violence."

Centre invites farmers' unions for talks

PM Modi's olive branch to the farmers assumes significance at a juncture when the deadlock between the protesters and the Centre persists even after 6 rounds of talks. On December 9, the farmer leaders had unanimously rejected the Centre's proposal and called for an escalation in the protests until the farm laws are repealed. Subsequently, PM Modi, his Cabinet colleagues, as well as top BJP leaders, have addressed farmers across the country to address their concerns.

Moreover, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar gave 8 concrete assurances to farmers via an open letter. On December 20, the Centre asked the 40 protesting unions to provide details of all remaining concerns and fix a convenient date for the resumption of talks. While expressing their willingness to come to the negotiating table, the farmers' unions on Wednesday asked the Union government to put forth a concrete proposal.

