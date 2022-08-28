PM Modi Extends Wishes On 418 Years Of Parkash Purab Of Guru Granth Sahib; Hails Teachings

Marking 418 years of the completion of the Guru Granth Sahib and its installation at the Golden Temple under Guru Arjan Dev’s supervision in 1604, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28 extended greetings of the Parkash Purab. Guru Granth Sahib is the holy book of the Sikhs.

PM Modi took to Twitter to wish citizens on the occasion of the Parkash Purab and highlighted the teachings of the holy book. "Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji my greetings to everyone, particularly the Sikh community. The holy teachings of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji give strength to millions and make our society more just, inclusive and compassionate," he tweeted.

ਸਿੱਖ ਕੌਮ ਤੇ ਸਮੁੱਚੀ ਸਾਰੀ ਲੋਕਾਈ ਨੂੰ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ। ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਿੱਖਿਆਵਾਂ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਚੰਗਾ ਇਨਸਾਨ ਤੇ ਦੂਜਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਹਮਦਰਦ ਬਣਨਾ ਸਿਖਾਉਂਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ ਜੋ ਸਾਡੇ ਜੀਵਨ ਪੱਧਰ ਨੂੰ ਉੱਚਾ ਚੁੱਕਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਹਾਈ ਹੁੰਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2022

‘Follow the path of Guru Granth Sahib’: PM Modi

He further appealed to follow the path of the Guru Granth Sahib and said, "On this auspicious day, let us follow the paths given by Guru Granth Sahib and make our lives successful," another tweet (in Gurmukhi) read.

A Nagar kirtan (religious precession) was also organised on the occasion, at the Gurudwara Shri Ramsar Sahib in Punjab's Amritsar, with a buggy carrying the Guru Granth Sahib and a performance by a Sikh martial arts team and a school army band. The procession was organised from Shri Ramsar Gurudwara to Golden Temple Akal Takath Sahib.

History of Parkash Purab

The writing of the voluminous Guru Granth Sahib supervised by Guru Arjan Dev got over in 1604 and was installed at the Golden Temple. The teachings of prominent Indian saints, Ravidas, Ramananda, Bhagat Bhikhan, Kabir and Namdev, among others, and Muslim Sufi saint Sheikh Farid are also included in the scripture.

The holy book is considered by the Sikhs as a living embodiment of their ten spiritual leaders and thus pivotal in worship and practising Sikhism.